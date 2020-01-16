Eldridge man facing burglary, assault charges in Davenport

An Eldridge man is facing charges after police say he forced his way into a Davenport home and assaulted someone with his fists and a handgun in December.

Police on Wednesday arrested 22-year-old Evan Ryan Senneff on charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police say the incident happened at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of East 15th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Senneff and an unnamed co-defendant forced their way into a home and struck the victim in the head with fists and a handgun, causing bleeding to the head that required medical attention.

Another person tried to intervene and Senneff displayed the handgun and threatened to shoot that person, according to the arrest affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Senneff Jan. 3, online records show. Bond was set Thursday at $25,000 cash-only.

Senneff has a preliminary hearing Jan. 24.

