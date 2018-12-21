Eldridge man wins big on scratch off ticket in Iowa Lottery

A Scott County man is $100,000 richer courtesy of a lottery scratch off.

Officials with the Iowa Lottery made the announcement Friday saying Austin O'Day, of Eldridge, won the large prize in the Treasure Tree scratch game.

He claimed the third of seven top prizes available in the Treasure Tree scratch game. Officials say he purchased the ticket in Davenport and claimed the prize on Monday at the lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Fa la la Loot Play it Again® promotion from now through Jan. 8 at 8:59 a.m. The promotion includes $125,000 in cash prizes, including a $20,000 grand prize. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app. For rules and complete details, visit www.ialottery.com.