Eldridge photographer raises money through 'quarantine capture project'

A local photographer is giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photographer Kelcy Hanson was born and raised in Eldridge. After the COVID-19 pandemic began she wanted to find a way to use her photography skills and raise money for a good cause.

Hanson grabbed her camera and launched the North Scott Quarantine Capture Project. Through the project she accepted only donations. In total Hanson photographed 189 families.

She said during the photo shoots many families had themes that captured their unique lives during the coronavirus.

"We have blessing boxes and so those blessing boxes we put, the community can put food in them, and anybody can take the food out of it for free. There was a significant increase in the demand in needing food in those blessing boxes. So, I tried to come up with a way to raise money for the community and using my skills and as a photographer that's what I know what to use and so I was taking family pictures to capture the times," Kelcy Hanson, owner of Sweetkit Photography, said.

Through the project Hanson raised over $6,000 and donated it all to the North Scott Community Enhancement Project, which is a nonprofit.

"Through the quarantine capture it's been amazing. this is actually the largest single donation that we have yet to date. Kelcy did a fantastic job. She ended up being able to bring in 6,035 dollars during unprecedented times for our organization,” April Rus, President of the North Scott Community Enhancement Project, said.

Hanson said one part she loved about the project is the way each family got creative, all while donating to a great cause. She said she never knew what to expect when she arrived at each house for the front porch photos.