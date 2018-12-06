Elf in Boston, MA, has public pillow fights

The City of Boston is shouting "Son of a nutcracker" after Buddy the Elf instigated dozens of pillow fights this week.

At first glance, Brendan Edwards looks like an "Angry Elf", running up to strangers and hitting them with a pillow. But this is no Cotton-Headed-Ninny-Muggins. Instead, he's a firefighter, simply spreading some holiday joy.

Edwards shared videos of the pillow fights online and so far he has reached more than 100,000 views. Edwards hopes the videos remind people to pause and have a little extra fun this holiday season.