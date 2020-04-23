Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother dies of coronavirus in Oklahoma

(Gray News) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother Don Reed Herring died of coronavirus Tuesday, she announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks during an interview in the media spin room, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, after participating in the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Herring, 86, was an Air Force veteran, having joined at age 19, and was a combat veteran in Vietnam. “He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she said.

Warren was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year. She recently endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

