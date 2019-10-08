Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush

Ellen DeGeneres surprised some fans by taking in an NFL game with former President George W. Bush.

DeGeneres said she was invited to the game by Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The comic and talk show host was criticized on social media for sitting with Bush. DeGeneres, who welcomed Bush on her show in 2017, didn't back down from the criticism.

"Here's the thing: I'm friends with George Bush," she said on her show. "In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have."

She said that she wasn't going to stop being friends with people who don't agree with her on everything.

"When I say 'be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do," she said. "I mean be kind to everyone."

DeGeneres also used the attention to take a dig at the current president.

"I'm sitting in the Cowboys suite, the owner of the Cowboys, and secretly cheering every time the Packers scored," she said. "Or every time another whistleblower came forward … the referees, you guys!"

