Ellen DeGeneres gives SC teens full-ride scholarships to College of Charleston

Two Ashley Ridge High School students were told on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday that they received full-ride scholarships to the College of Charleston.

Ellen Degeneres gives Summerville teens scholarship to Cofc. (Source: Youtube)

Jaheim President and Darius Smith appeared on the show, telling her that they wanted to be teachers. Smith had already been accepted but President was still waiting when DeGeneres opened his acceptance letter on the air.

“We may have said to slow the process down. We may have said we would like to let him know,” Degeneres said.

Each also got a check for $20,000 from Cheerios and another to Ashley Ridge High School for $10,000.

