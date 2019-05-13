Elmore Ave Lane Reduction begins Monday

There will be travel restrictions on Elmore Ave between E 39th St and Dexter Ct beginning Monday, May 13th. The lane reductions will be for pavement repairs.

The work will be performed in three phases, with the initial phase pushing all travel head-to-head in the southbound lanes. As work progresses, approximately two weeks later, travel will be shifted to the northbound lanes. In the final phase, about two weeks later, a lane reduction will be placed in one southbound lane.

All work is estimated to be complete around Friday, June 28th pending weather and subsurface conditions.

Access to local businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Watch for changing traffic patterns as work progresses.

Delays are possible.