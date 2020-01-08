Elton John donating $1 million to Australia bushfire relief fund

Elton John is donating $1 million to Australia's bushfire relief fund.

The singer made the announcement while performing in Sydney to a standing ovation.

He called the loss of animal habitat "on a biblical scale" before saying how much he loves the country.

More than 100 fires have scorched 18 million acres of land, destroying homes. The number of animals impacted could be as high as a billion.

Actor Chris Hemsworth also pledged $1 million to fight the fires, and metal band Metallica is promising to donate $750,000.

