Emergency drills to be performed at Lock and Dam 14 on Thursday

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, have announced an emergency drill that will take place at Lock and Dam 14 on Thursday.

It will be a man overboard drill at Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley. This is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Officials say the drill is conducted as per normal, annual training guidelines.

During the drill, public access to Smith’s Island and the day use areas around Locks and Dam 14 will be limited for a short time.

Multiple emergency response agencies, including an air medical services helicopter, will be involved in responding to the simulated incident. Local police will be onsite to ensure public safety.