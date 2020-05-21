Emergency services to receive $57k+ in Whiteside Co. to supplement food, shelter programs

Emergency services will be chosen to receive $57,839 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Whiteside County. This will be done through a federal appropriation from Congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

In a release, officials said a local volunteer board under guidance of the United Way will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs. Those are run by local service organizations in Whiteside County.

Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for available funds must contact:

- Diana Verhulst, United Way Chief Executive Officer, or Pam Martinez, Director of Programs and Services at (815) 625-7973 for information and an application.

The deadline for application acceptance is 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

"Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; practice

nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board," officials said in the release. "Qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply. The selection of the Whiteside County region was made by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) comprised of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and United Way Worldwide, which will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent. The Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country."