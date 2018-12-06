Emotional: Iowa volunteer fire dept. surprises groom during his "mother and son" dance

A newly married man is thanking his firefighter brothers after a kind gesture at his wedding over the weekend.

Pedro Nuñez tells TV6 he and his wife just got married over the weekend and when it came to his mother and son dance, he had an emotional experience.

"I had lost my mother when I was 15 years old due to a massive heart attack," Nuñez said. "I am now 25 years old and it's still hard for me, but I'm able to cope with it a lot better."

Nuñez danced with his sister in place of his mother during the dance when an unexpected gesture happened.

Nuñez is part of the Denmark Volunteer Fire Department in the town of Denmark. Nuñez tells TV6 he's been with the department for a little over a year now.

"My brothers from the same department had geared up and surrounded us," Nuñez said.

During his dance with his sister, his brothers came up to the two of them dancing and circled the two, dancing around them.

"(I wanted) to show the true bond and how close of a brotherhood we have and how other fire departments have," Nuñez said. "That we always have each other's back. It doesn't matter if we're responding to a fire or medical call, we're still there for one another to lift each other up when one of us is feeling down or if we just need each other."

Nuñez said their gesture made the moment more emotional for him.

"It shocked me," Nuñez said. "I felt the love from every one of them. I didn't know they were doing that, they planned that out themselves, which made it even better."

"We're a volunteer fire department," Nuñez said. "We don't get paid to go out to fight fires or rescue lives that's why I"m very proud and honored to be a part of this department from a small town."