Employee punched in the face at Moline Popeye's; police search for suspect

Police say they are searching for a suspect after an employee was punched in the face at the Popeye's Chicken in Moline.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities officials say this happened on April 29 after the suspect went inside the store after placing an online order. According to police he got into an argument with the employee and then punched her in the face.

The employee had a cracked tooth and bruising on her face following the incident.

Police say the suspect then left the area in a tan SUV.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.