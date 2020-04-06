Employees at Arconic concerned after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

Three employees at Arconic have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Employees still went to work on Monday after three Arconic employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees still went to work on Monday, after the section of the plant where the first employee to test positive had been cleaned.

"Today is so weird and bizarre that everybody is in panic mode now that we know we have confirmed cases. Nobody wants to be here. Everybody is panicked! It's complete chaos," said an Arconic employee who wished to remain anonymous.

Employees received a letter on Monday morning saying there was one confirmed case of coronavirus at their workplace. Later that afternoon, Arconics Communications Manager John Riches told TV6 there were two additional cases, making a total of three employees with the virus.

The employee wishes to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from the company for speaking out. She says workers are still coming in and out of the plant with a strange feeling, "this plant is going to become a hotspot now that there are actual confirmed cases." She is considered an "essential worker" and says she has seen the same amount of people come in every day.

President of United Steel Workers Local 105 Brad Greve says they're taking precautions at the plant like social distancing and asking employees to clean their work stations before and after every shift. "Whenever we have an issue where someone has symptoms, we do a deep clean in that area," explains Greve.

Another anonymous employee says they've seen multiple people share equipment throughout the day, working very closely with one another. They say there are hand sanitizer and bleach water randomly placed throughout the plant, but none by the primary entry points.

What the employees want: "for them to come in here and clean thoroughly that we need. They want us to continue to work but we need that PPE that we need as essential workers to do the job that they need us to do," said an anonymous employee.

Greve says they're still working to keep everyone safe, "I want to protect people's safety and health, families, and community. But at the same time, we have to protect our jobs too. We can't just shut down.

Arconic is starting a voluntary layoff. Greve says they're hoping about 500-600 people sign up and take two weeks off, coming back after May 4th.