Employees in high demand as evidenced by 2019 Black Hawk Job Fair

Local employers and employment agencies packed the gym at Black Hawk College Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with all of them looking for the same thing: employees.

102 businesses participated in the annual job fair--which sets a new record. Some job-seekers came in hopes of landing their first job while others were looking for a career change. Either way, organizers say Quad City employers are having a hard time filling positions.

"Part of the issue is training, ah they're very specialized positions and part of it is that they need people to do the jobs. The economy is strong, the unemployment rate is low nobody is looking for jobs so it's hard on the employers," said Bruce Storey, Director of Education Services at Black Hawk College.

Laura Beth Culbert already has a job, but she's looking for better opportunities in her field.

"I'm actually right now making the rounds to see what's available and then I'm going to kinda pinpoint, I have 12 resumes, I'm going to pinpoint which ones jump out at me," said Culbert.

Among the companies represented include hospitals, financial institutions, and even big manufacturers, like Hon Industries.

List of participants

