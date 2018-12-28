Employees mourn loss of Davenport bar owner

Mark A. McClintock, 50, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, is being remembered by his employees as someone who had a “pure heart of gold.”

McClintock died Thursday when the 2013 Land Rover he was driving left the road at 2:41 a.m. and struck a utility pole near the intersection of 30th Street and State Street in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Bettendorf Police say investigators are looking to determine if a medical condition may have contributed to the accident.

“With heavy hearts and tears in our eyes, we are saddened to announce the passing of Mark,” Boozies Bar and Grill in Davenport posted Friday on Facebook.

“Not only was he the owner of Boozies, he was a friend, he was a brother and son. But for those that don't know, Mark had a pure heart of gold and was one of the best people on this Earth. He was truly an amazing person and would do anything to help those who needed it.”

"Mark was an incredible boss and an incredible person," Pippa Harris, a bartender at Boozies, told KWQC.

"He was always doing things to help people."

Boozies reopened for business on Friday with employees saying that is what McClintock would have wanted.

McClintock formerly lived in Sterling, Illinois and was a 1987 graduate of Prophetstown High School, according to his obituary.

“The Quad Cities lost a good soul yesterday,” the Boozies Facebook post reads.

“His spirit will live on through his family and through Boozies and also through the wonderful customers that he loved to serve over the many years.”