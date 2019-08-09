Endangered missing person - Have you seen me?

Downers Grove Police and Illinois State Police are looking for 55-year-old Ronaldo Castillo of Downers Grove, Illinois.

Police are calling this an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. Police say that Castillo has a condition that places him in danger.

Castillo has brown eyes, white hair, and of Asian ethnicity. Castillo is also 5'6" in height and weighs approximately 130lbs.

He was last seen wearing glasses, shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Castillo's whereabouts is asked to either call Downers Grove Police at 630-434-5600 or call 911.