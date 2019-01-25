Energy bill assistance available in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DECO) announced today, income-qualified households can apply for winter assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Officials say, "If your last 30-day income has been affected by the federal shutdown, or if you have lost your job, if you are a student living away from home struggling to pay your utility bills, LIHEAP can help".

The program outlines that a single-person household can qualify with a monthly gross income (before taxes) of up to $1,518.00; a two-person household up to $2,058.00, a family of three up to $2,598.00; and a family of four up to $3,138.00. The benefits are paid directly to your energy company for eligible households. Officials say, "The exception is households whose heating costs are including in rent payments".

There are 35 local agencies around the station. Those looking to apply must provide the following:

*Proof of gross income from all household members for 30-day income period.

*A copy of your current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days ( if you pay these directly ).

*A copy of your rental agreement (if you rent) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

*Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

*Proof that your household received TANF or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or SNAP, if you receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The program also provides Reconnection Assistance for households who are disconnected from their energy sources and are in need of heat or are under imminent threat of disconnection (are within 7 days of being disconnected or have less than 25% in propane tanks).

Furnace Assitance is also available for households who qualify for ILHEAP, have an inoperable heating system, and are in need of furnace repair or replacement.

Applications will be accepted for LIHEAP, Reconnection Assistance, until May 31st, 2019 or until all funds have been used in the program.

Applications for Furnance Assitance are accepted until March 31st, 2019 or until all funds have been used,

For a complete list of LIHEAP's local agencies and additional information go to: Program Information or call LIHEAP at 1-877-411-WARM (9276).