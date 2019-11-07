Entire East Galesburg, Ill. police department, mayor resign

Law enforcement services in East Galesburg, Illinois are in question after the entire police department, including the Police Chief, submitted letters of resignations.

According to the City Secretary, who answered the phone, the letters were submitted on Wednesday evening and a plan for police coverage has not been decided. The secretary said the department will remained staffed until November 17. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning it has not been asked to provide any services.

TV6 has also confirmed the mayor, Teri Peterson, submitted her letter of resignation during Wednesday’s meeting as well.

It is unclear why the resignations were submitted.

Calls to the former mayor and police chief have not been returned yet.

TV6’s Jenna Jackson is in East Galesburg working to gather more information and will have more details coming up on the news at 5:00 and 6:00.

