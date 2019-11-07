Entire East Galesburg, Ill. police department, mayor resign

Law enforcement services in East Galesburg, Illinois are in question after the entire police department, including the Police Chief, submitted letters of resignations.

According to the City Secretary, who answered the phone, the letters were submitted on Wednesday evening and a plan for police coverage has not been decided. The secretary said the department will remained staffed until November 17. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning it has not been asked to provide any services.

The East Galesburg Police Department was made up of the chief and two officers.

TV6 has also confirmed the mayor, Teri Peterson, submitted her letter of resignation during Wednesday’s meeting as well.

In her resignation letter, Peterson said it was her hope as mayor to "build a team that could work together regardless of opinions and beliefs and focus on the future and not the past." She goes on to say after receiving the resignations of the police department she felt it was time to go.

"It is evident that there are members [of the Village Board] that have an agenda that focuses on the past board and undoing eveything that had been put in place by the past board."

Calls to the former police chief have not been returned yet. Peterson said the former chief is working with Galesburg Public safety to handle any open cases and evidence as well as requests for public information.

Peterson claimed the city's only maintenance employee resigned following her resignation as well.

It is unclear why members of the police department resigned.

TV6’s Jenna Jackson is in East Galesburg working to gather more information and will have more details coming up on the news at 5:00 and 6:00.

