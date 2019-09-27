"Entire bottom portion of Hampton" under boil order

Village of Hampton officials say the entire bottom portion of Hampton is under a boil order. This is due to a drop in pressure.

This affects "everyone from 1st Avenue to Route 84 and from Logger House to Light House, including Illiniwek Campground," officials said in a statement.

On Monday, Sept. 23, village officials announced a water main break in the village and said water would be turned off in the location of Dollar General through 818 State Avenue and Hubbard Road.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, village officials announced another water main break and this was in the same location.

