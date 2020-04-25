Erie man dies after train hits car in Whiteside County. 

An Erie man has died after a train hit his vehicle.

Whiteside County Deputies says they responded to the crash at Moline Road and Smit Road around 12:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound Burlington Northern train.

The driver of the car whose name has not been released was pronounced dead on the scene by Whiteside County Coroner's office.



The passenger, a 16-year-old female and family member of the driver, was airlifted to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

Names will not be released until after 8 a.m., Monday, April 27.

