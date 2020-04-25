Erie man killed after train hits vehicle in Whiteside County

Officials are investigating a fatal accident involving a Burlington Northern Train and a passenger vehicle in Whiteside County.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says around 12:35 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Moline Road and Smit Road for a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a 65-year-old Erie man was driving northbound on Smit Road, when the vehicle traveled through the crossing and was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound train.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

Officials said a 16-year-old female, who was a front seat passenger and is a family member of the driver, was airlifted by MedForce to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

Erie Fire/EMS, the Erie Police Department, and Illinois State Police also responded to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released.