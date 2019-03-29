Estranged wife of arrested Whiteside County man speaks out

A man is behind bars after his property is the site of a massive investigation. Clinton Police say 42-year-old Robert Poore was arrested Tuesday on multiple gun and drug charges. Friday morning, Poore's estranged wife spoke out. She says she had no idea what had been going on until her kids called her.

“I don't even know where I am going to start. There’s tons of garbage everywhere,” said Lisa Poore, estranged wife of Robert Poore.

Lisa Poore is seeing what is left of her soon-to-be ex-husband's home in Fulton, IL after it was raided by authorities Thursday.

“This is the first time I have been back in the home. I left about a year and a half ago September 2017, separated from my husband trying to get a divorce,” said Lisa.

She says she just doesn't know where to start with the cleaning.

“This is like as far as the door opens,” said Poore.

On Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m. Clinton police say they found 42- year old Robert Poore sleeping in the Subway parking lot on 807 North 2nd Street. Police say when he got out of the car, he told them he was armed.

In court documents, TV6 obtained police located six loaded handguns, 25 loaded magazines, four knives, and a pipe with burn marks. Police also say Poore does not have a firearm suppressor certification issued to him. Poore’s car was taken into custody and a search warrant was done. Through the warrant, seven more rifles were found.

Robert Poore now faces charges of two unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, possession of firearm suppressor, third-degree theft, and carrying weapons. His bond is set at $10,000.00 cash only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5th at 8:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Courthouse.

“I had no idea about any of the weapons that he had on him, in his car, or in the house,” said Lisa.

Lisa says they've been married 20 years and had three children, but it just didn't work out.

“He was a good man, he'd give you the shirt off his back. Unfortunately, it seems he got involved in some things that he shouldn't have been involved and it just changed him,” said Lisa.

Lisa also says she doesn't know if the arrest is what prompted the home to be raided.

“I don't even know how this went down. Police won't give me any information, but it's an ongoing investigation, so I can understand,” said Lisa.

She hopes she can now pick up the pieces of the property that she once called home.

“There are different propane tanks that I’m not too sure about,” said Lisa.

Although many are looking for answers, she asks people to not judge because she too doesn't know what happened.

“What my husband did is what my husband did. It has nothing to do with my children, it has nothing to do with me. We didn't even know,” said Lisa.

Her hope is to now be a safe haven for her children.

“God is with me, he is my guidance and he is my strength. So he will get me through it,” said Lisa.

Lisa says authorities say she is now responsible for the home. She will start the cleaning process on Saturday morning with the help of her family. She is not sure what she will do with the home after this.