Euthanized puppy comes back to life, up for adoption at Quad Cities shelter

Call it a second lease on life. A Quad Cities puppy is looking for his forever home after a few shorts months of life and a story to tell.

In a Facebook post, Kings Harvest Pet Rescue shared the story of Rudolph, an seven to eight month old puppy.

His journey begins with life, death and a second chance.

"He was at shelter that was full so the vet euthanized him," the shelter wrote on its page. "But God had a different plan because he woke up."

Rudolph's breed isn't listed, but with a comeback story like that, it doesn't matter. The pup is getting lots of love. The post from Kings Harvest has over 1,000 shares and more than 500 comments, a number of them from people looking to adopt Rudolph.

"The vet said he wouldn’t do it again," the agency wrote in its post in regards to the veterinarians decision to not attempt to put Rudolph down again. "So we brought him to our shelter in hopes somebody would come adopt him and give him a second chance at life."

A number of the people comment on the post are expressing interest in adopting the puppy. Kings Harvest is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday except Sunday and Thursday if you'd like to add you name to the list.