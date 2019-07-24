Over the last 3 weeks the QC has only picked up .14" of rainfall. In fact we've barely picked up over an inch for the month of July which is a third of what we normally get. Normally this would lead to drought or abnormally dry conditions, but we had such a wet star to the year. In fact, 2019 is still the 7th wettest year on record through 7/24. That is pretty remarkable considering if July ended today it would rank as the 13th driest July on record. Here's a look at the top 9 wettest years through 7/24.
1 38.95 1973
2 35.87 1974
3 34.61 1892
4 34.46 1993
5 34.33 1990
6 32.37 1876
7 30.76 2019
8 30.65 2013
9 30.62 2009
Even With Little Rainfall This Month, 2019 Still Top 10 Wettest Year
