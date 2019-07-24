Even With Little Rainfall This Month, 2019 Still Top 10 Wettest Year

Over the last 3 weeks the QC has only picked up .14" of rainfall. In fact we've barely picked up over an inch for the month of July which is a third of what we normally get. Normally this would lead to drought or abnormally dry conditions, but we had such a wet star to the year. In fact, 2019 is still the 7th wettest year on record through 7/24. That is pretty remarkable considering if July ended today it would rank as the 13th driest July on record. Here's a look at the top 9 wettest years through 7/24.

1 38.95 1973

2 35.87 1974

3 34.61 1892

4 34.46 1993

5 34.33 1990

6 32.37 1876

7 30.76 2019

8 30.65 2013

9 30.62 2009