Exceptions in place for tighter visitor restrictions at Genesis Health System

Tighter restrictions are in place at Genesis Health System in regards to the seasonal influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Officials say these changes will go into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at all hospital locations of Genesis Health System.

- Genesis officials will launch more restrictive measures for visitor of patients at all hospitals until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff and the community.

- Officials ask that in all cases visitors will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Visitors will be allowed based on the exceptions below:

- Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

- Patient who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

- Minors, under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parents, or guardians.

- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor.

- Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

Officials say permitted visitors must stay in the patient's room during their visit or a designated visitor area, such as a surgical waiting room.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending COVID-19 test.

You can read the remainder of the release below.

"In addition, effective Wednesday, Genesis Medical Center campuses will begin limiting public entrances to further protect patients and the community.

Visitors to Genesis will be asked three screening questions: Do you have a fever of 100.4 or above or respiratory symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing)? Have you traveled on a cruise ship or been to an affected geographic area * within 14 days? (*affected geographic areas currently include United Kingdom and Ireland, China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea) Have you had close contact with a person that is laboratory confirmed to be infected with COVID-19?

Visitors who answer “yes” to any of these screening questions will not be permitted in the hospital. If they answer “no” to all questions, they will receive a badge that indicates they are a visitor, the date, and the time of the screening. Any visitor who leaves the hospital and returns will be screened. These temporary restrictions may be a disruption but are necessary toward our goal of safe patient care and healthy staff to provide that care."