Excessive Heat Watch issued for the QCA Wednesday Through Saturday

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the TV6 viewing area for Wednesday through Saturday.

We're tracking a hot and humid airmass that will build north across the area, behind the remnants of what was "Barry."

The heat and humidity is expected to combine to give us high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices climbing to between 100-110, setting the stage for a dangerous heat wave.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of dangerous heat and humidity will likely lead to some heat illnesses across the area.

If you're going to be outside on the job site, be sure to stay hydrated and try to take as many breaks in the shade as possible.

If you're planning on working out in this heat, try to limit strenuous activities, find plenty of shade, and stay hydrated.

Also, remember to check up on your elderly neighbors, and those who may not have A.C. Never leave kids or pets unattended in a vehicle. Always LOOK before you LOCK!

TV6 will continue to track this dangerous heat wave and provide updates to you on-air & on-line.

