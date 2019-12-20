Exelon employees donate $225,000 to community charities

'Tis the season of giving and employees at the Quad Cities Nuclear Generating Station in Cordova, Illinois have donated $225,000 to the surrounding community this past year.

According to a news release, Exelon employees gave to 193 charitable organizations including United Way, Transitions Mental Health Service, and the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Employees also volunteered more than 4,300 hours with charitable organizations in the Quad City are.

Company-wide, Exleon employees pledged more than $3.1 million to 849 different charities. For every dollar donated, the Exelon Foundation provided a 50-cent match to United Way.