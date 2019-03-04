Experiencing TV Interference? It Could Be Because Of The Sun.

Have you ever noticed your TV picture pixelate more in Spring and Fall? This is due to "sun outages". And we could see some this week on our stations COZI and Ion.

Sun outages happen when the sun goes directly behind the satellite. This means the sun's radiation interferes with the signals emitted from the satellite. Sun outages are also known as solar satellite interference.

Sun outages happen in the Spring, before the Vernal equinox and in the Fall after the Autumnal equinox. This current stretch could see interruptions through March 9th.

This means you could see your picture pixelate, freeze, or you may lose sound for a brief period of time.

Sun outages can only happen in the day time hours and can last for a few seconds or as long as 45 minutes! If this happens there is not much you can do, other than wait for the interference to stop.

