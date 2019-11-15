Experts looking ahead to spring flood potential

We haven't made it to winter yet, but experts are already looking ahead to the spring flood potential.

Fall flooding in Moline (KWQC)

Local hydrologists say they're tracking soil moisture and stream levels, and right now, they are fairly high. They're anticipating there could be an impact on runoff in the spring.

"Our reasoning for starting to talk about it this early - usually we don't really start talking about it until February - is to just kind of say we are looking at these things and to have people think about it.. Be thinking about it, that it might be something they should be aware of if there are maybe some projects they want to get done before it floods again, maybe now's the time to look into them," Jessica Brooks, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said.

She also explained how with wet falls, only 40 percent of years have resulted in significant spring flooding.