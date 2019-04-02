Explosion reported at Houston-area plant

An explosion has been reported at a plant near Houston on Tuesday.

Two injuries were reported by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and one person is unaccounted for.

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for all residents within a mile of the plant.

Air and ground ambulances were seen at the scene.

Students in Crosby Independent School District and Sheldon Independent School District are sheltering in place without HVAC in response to the explosion.

The explosion happened at a KMCO plant, according to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department.

Students in Crosby Independent School District and Sheldon Independent School District are sheltering in place without HVAC in response to the explosion. Students are not being released to parents until the shelter in place is lifted.

KMCO, a chemical manufacturing company, "delivers superior specialty chemical manufacturing and toll processing services to many of the world’s largest chemical companies, according to the company’s information page.

It produces “batch and continuous distillation and multiple reaction capabilities producing over 900 million pounds per year of toll manufacturing products.”

Last month, a fire and chemical leak affected Deer Park, TX, and surrounding communities.

