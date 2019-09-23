Extra police presence after non-credible threat was made towards Moline High School

Parents will see an additional police presence at Moline High School throughout the day on Monday due to a non-credible threat that was made.

Officials with the Moline-Coal Valley High School District say that on Sunday the adminsitration and police were made aware of a threat of violence at the high school. The threat was planned for Monday, Sept. 23.

"Moline police immediately responded to the threat by interviewing named parties and conducting corresponding searches," the post read. "Based on their investigation, the police department has determined that NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Moline High School students exists."

You can read the full post below. Officials say police will be present at the high school throughout the day.