Extra power crews called in to help restore power to thousands

Icy power lines and strong winds are a recipe for power outages and thousands of people spent hours in the dark Tuesday.

“It is a little chilly out there,” Scott Florence, owner of Mama Bosso’s Pizza In Rock Island, said. “The power line feel, sparked and fell onto another line that fell over there."

Across the Quad Cities region, upwards of 10,000 people were in the dark. Power crews brought in extra employees to help restore the power. MidAmerican Energy said the company brought in 60 to 70 extra people to help put downed power lines back up. They biggest concern for those workers is “galloping”.

"It is like taking a jump rob and whipping it around between two people.” Austin Henry, with MidAmerican said.

Henry said there is about a half of inch of ice on the power lines and the weight coupled with the galloping is a cause for concern.

"They slap together or actually rip the structure apart and come down.” Henry said.

Alliant Energy pulled its crews from the roads Tuesday night because of the conditions. MidAmerican said it may follow suit. Henry said they expect power to restored within hours, not days.

