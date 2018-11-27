Extravagant Christmas lights display planned for Davenport canceled

After weeks of hype and already selling tickets, an extravagant Christmas lights display scheduled to take place at Centennial Park in Davenport has been canceled.

Peter Starykowicz, President of All Community Events, made the announcement on Facebook one minute after TV6 sent him a text message requesting an update about setup for the event.

"The setup in Chicago, we thought would take four days," Starykowicz wrote to TV6 reporter Chris Carter. "We have been setting up for three weeks in Chicago, and while that show will be 100% ready to go on Thursday, there is no way we can no go setup a quality show in Davenport as well."

The event, Santa's Rock n' Lights, was set to open Thursday, November 29, 2018. Since being announced the event has drawn criticism from many in the community over its changing pricing.

In an original interview with TV6 on November 3, Staryowicz said ticket prices would "range depending on the night" and went on to say tickets would be "opening at $15.00 and be increasing from there." TV6 originally reported "tickets are $15.00 per car and online sales will launch at a discounted rate in the next week."

He later clarified that the current $15.00 admission is subject to change and for a car of six and every additional person is $5.00, something not conveyed in our original interview.

Several people had asked questions about the events changing prices on Facebook.

"Perhaps next year you can be a little more forthcoming to all the people who asked you questions and got absolutely no response," one person wrote on the events announcement it was cancelling.

TV6 has received several emails and phone calls from members of the community concerned about the legitimacy of the event. Over the last several days, the TV6 newsroom has made inquiries to the city regarding the event, as it is taking place on in a city park.

"The City has no concerns at this time,": Chad Dyson, Parks and Recreation Director, said in an email on November 20.

In that same email, Dyson said "set-up dates for the event are Nov. 16-23 but the vendor has not been on site."

Staryowicz said on Facebook the event will be back in Davenport in 2019.

" We will be refunding all tickets including fees 100%. Please allow 10 business days for processing," the post said.