Extreme cold prompts First Alert Day Thursday, Friday and Saturday

The next bout of seriously cold weather is set to arrive Thursday into Friday as wind chills in some areas could

drop to -30!!! The winds will ramp up Thursday leading to blowing and drifting of our fresh snow. Rural areas could

see lowered visibility during the day as a result of the strong wind, as well. As far as wind chills are concerned the combination

of falling temps during Thursday afternoon and the strong wind will result in daytime chills of 0 to -20. As temps drop to near

-10 or colder Friday morning the wind chills will drop to -25 to -35!!! Frostbite could occur in 20 minutes with chills this low. Into our

Saturday morning, temps around -5 or colder will result in wind chills of -15 to -25. Along with the wind we'll see more snow chances

Friday afternoon into the evening and Saturday. Another potentially significant snow maker will find its way into the QCA late

Sunday into Monday with more bitter cold following it toward the middle and latter portions of next week! With more snow to add to an already growing snow pack bitterly cold air will find it's way to the QCA with little trouble over the next week or so. Brace yourself for a prolonged period of temperatures MUCH below average!

