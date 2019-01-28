Extreme cold prompts Univ. of Iowa to cancel classes starting Tuesday evening

With the extreme cold weather expected across the Midwest over the next few days, the University of Iowa has announced plans to cancel classes.

University of Iowa campus on Monday, January 28, 2019. (COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF IOWA)

The university announced Monday that there will be no classes starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 12 p.m. Thursday for its Iowa City campus.

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters said lows Monday night will fall below zero with wind chills as cold as -30. Tuesday will be another cold and windy day with highs staying a bit below zero, with wind chills as cold as -30 at times.

Dangerously cold air begins Tuesday night with lows in the -20s and wind chills pushing to near -50. Frostbite occurs in less than 10 minutes. Highs Wednesday stay in the -10s despite sunshine. Wind chills remain in the -50 to -35 range. Bitterly cold temperatures approach -30 Wednesday night with wind chills again near -50.