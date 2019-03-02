Extreme winter creates financial struggle for Clinton homeless shelter

A Clinton homeless shelter and food pantry is facing a spike in utility bills this year from the extreme cold. For 32 years Victory Center Ministries has been supporting the poor and Homeless.

Among those, Martiece. He made his way to the center on September 14, 2018. In that time he has joined the leadership team at the center and has started taking classes at Clinton Community College to become an EMT. He said without the help of the Victory Center, he wouldn’t be where he is.

"I do know that eventually I would have been on a path but without them I wouldn't have been on this path. It wouldn't have been so straight forward," Martiece said.

The Center currently runs five buildings: a women’s shelter, men’s shelter, a transitional housing facility, and headquarters, which also houses people. The founder of Victory Center didn’t expect to still be running the shelter.

"When I started I thought I was going to do it for a few years and that's it...and then I was going to go back to my career in baseball. Well...that wasn't the case," Ray Gimenez, the Executive Director & Minister at Victory Center Ministries said.

Over the past three decades the center has helped hundreds of people and served thousands of meals.

"The ministry provides men, women, and children a safe haven, a place to stay...and providing three meals a day, breakfast lunch and dinner daily to whoever comes in through our doors," Ray Gimenez said.

His wife, Mary Ann, also plays a big role in the shelter. She runs the women’s facilities and food pantry.

"Lately we've been serving anywhere from 130..140...150 people a week," Mary Ann Gimenez said.

Due to the record breaking extreme cold this winter, the shelter is facing a challenge of finding extra funding to pay their bills.

"It brought an economic hardship to our work. A 35 percent increase for all of our...we got five different facilities where we're doing something for the homeless," Ray Gimenez said.

Keeping the heat on this winter was essential for the 14 children living at the shelter.

"You can't just keep it down low. We have babies. You have to keep it warm enough otherwise you're going to have a lot of sick kids. And they don't give you a cut because you're a shelter as some people might think," Mary Ann Gimenez said.

People, like Martiece, are thankful for the help from victory center ministries.

"Without them? No. Without their guidance I don't think I would have made it this far. They do teach us a little about faith and having faith in Christ,” Martiece said.

It's stories like this and the future work yet to be done that has Ray and Mary Ann hoping the community can step up and keep the center funded.

"We change lives here. That's the main thing that we do here...change lives. This program needs to continue," Ray Gimenez said.

The victory center's gas and electric bill for all five of its facilities last month was $6,333.59 dollars.

