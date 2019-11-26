Eyewitnesses describe Silvis fire that destroyed three homes

A fire tore through a Silvis neighborhood Monday, destroying three homes on Eighth Street.

The scene Tuesday was much calmer.

The visual now is a sad reality of the devastation faced by families that lost their homes.

Witnesses say the fire happened so quickly, first responders were on scene not long before the home, where it is believed to have originated, collapsed.

Larry Gass, a resident of Silvis says, "We had flames shooting 12 to 14 feet in the air."

Gass was near the Avenue of the Cities when he saw a plume of dark smoke and engines screaming by him and his wife.

When he arrived at the scene, he was in disbelief at how intense the fire was.

Nearby, a construction crew was working across the street at a home when the fire started Monday afternoon.

Edgar Marceleno says his crew was on the roof on the back side of the home, so by the time they saw the flames and smelled the smoke, it was already well involved.

"There was like no stopping it," says Marceleno.

He tells TV6 the flames were high enough to reach the corner of the two surrounding homes, igniting an even bigger fire than firefighters were already dealing with.

"Those flames were way up there. Luckily this tree didn't catch on fire," he says.

Marceleno says "We tried contacting 9-1-1 but none of us had our phones on us because we're on the roof so by the time one of us came down, the house was already bursting into flames."

He says the heat was so strong, the siding on homes across the street partially melted.

The home where the fire broke out is believed to be vacant, and the cause is still under investigation.

"I did see it seemed like, vacant, and a very old home. You could tell it hadn't been maintained, up to date," says Marceleno.

Despite the intensity of the fire, both Gass and Marceleno say they're glad no injuries were reported to civilians or first responders.

One cat sadly perished in the fire.

"Bad time of the year. It could've been cold and windy and everything could be freezing up on the firefighters trying to put out the flames. I've seen a few fires that way and that's bad," says Gass.

