FAA reminds all that fireworks aren't allowed on flights; issues safety tips

As we celebrate Independence Day this week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has some rules to keep in mind. The FAA reminds passengers flying this week that fireworks are not allowed on domestic or international flights.

So while packing, remember that fireworks of any kind are not allowed in carryon baggage nor checked luggage.

And if you have plans to capture Fourth of July fireworks with a drone camera, you may want to think again.

The FAA has strict guidelines on how, when and where drones can be flown for recreational purposes.

Just remember, it's a no-no to fly a drone in or near fireworks.

And you may want to get to the airport extra early if you're flying ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration says a record number of passengers will be flying this week.

In fact, 12 million people are expected to pass through security checkpoints between July 3 and 7 with the peak travel day being Sunday, July 7.

The TSA anticipates screening approximately 2.7 million passengers and crew members during peak travel days. That's an additional 500,000 people than on a typical day.

So far this summer, 99% of passengers waited less than 30 minutes in standard screening lines, while 92% of TSA pre-check passengers waited less than 5 minutes.