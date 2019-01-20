FBI seeks help to identify "Traveling Bandit"

The FBI is asking for help finding a suspected bank robber nicknamed "The Traveling Bandit."

News outlets report the FBI believes the man has robbed at least seven banks in six states since Dec. 28. Friday, the FBI office in Louisville, Kentucky, released photos of the man and the white SUV with Kentucky plates he might be driving. The Lexington Herald Leader reports the FBI would not say what county the vehicle is registered.

The FBI said the man usually gives the clerk a note demanding money and threatening use of a weapon.

The robberies include heists in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah. The most recent robbery was Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah, on Thursday.