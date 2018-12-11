FDA: "We do not like raw chocolate chip cookie dough", urges others to avoid eating cookie dough

Health officials want to remind you that raw cookie dough belongs on the cookie sheet, and not in your mouth.

In a Tweet from the FDA, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told Americans they should not eat the dough.

The reason is because the flour and raw eggs found in many recipes may make you sick.

Raw eggs may contain the bacteria salmonella, while the flour may be contaminated with E. coli.

Thoroughly cooking the dough kills the bacteria.