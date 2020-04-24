FDA cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside hospital or clinical trial

The Food and Drug Administration issued a drug safety warning on Friday, saying don’t go rogue on the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine as ways to treat COVID-19.

The medications have been suggested by the White House as possible treatments for the new coronavirus. (Source: CNN)

The FDA recommendations neither drug be used outside of a clinical trial or hospital setting.

“Close supervision is strongly recommended,” the FDA said.

“We understand that health care professionals are looking for every possible treatment option for their patients and we want to ensure we’re providing them with the appropriate information needed for them to make the best medical decisions,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn. “While clinical trials are ongoing to determine the safety and effectiveness of these drugs for COVID-19, there are known side effects of these medications that should be considered.”

The antimalarial drugs, if improperly used, can cause heart rhythm problems.

Treatment of COVID-19 is not an approved use of the two medications, but they can be prescribed under emergency use authorization (EUA) when supervised by health care professionals, the FDA website says.

