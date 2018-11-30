FDA introducing new labeling rules for romaine lettuce following E. Coli outbreaks

The FDA is introducing new labeling rules for romaine lettuce re-entering the market after several nationwide E. Coli outbreaks.

Producers and distributors will soon begin labeling romaine lettuce with specific harvest locations and harvest dates.

The FDA announced this week the outbreak has been linked to farms in California's central coastal and northern regions. The agency now says it's okay to eat romaine lettuce as long as it did not come from that area.

The new labels will help consumers learn more about the product and whether it's safe to eat.

Experts say romaine lettuce that is not labeled with a harvest growing region should not be consumed.