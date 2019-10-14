FDA issues warning about decorative contact lenses ahead of Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and the FDA is warning consumers not to use decorative contact lenses.

Decorative contact lenses, otherwise known as "fashion," "costume" or "colored" contact lenses, may or may not correct vision. Some of them just change how your eyes look, but officials with the FDA say you need a prescription to avoid eye injury.

The FDA lists several reasons why consumers should avoid them, the man one being decorative contacts are not regulated by the FDA. Places that advertise decorative contacts as cosmetics or over-the-counter merchandise and sell them without a prescription are actually breaking the law.

The FDA also says contacts are not "one size fits all" and must be fitted to each eye by an eye doctor. Officials say a poor fit can cause serious eye damage, including:

- Scratches on the cornea

- Corneal infection

- Pink eye

- Decreased vision

- Blindness

Officials say to never buy contact lenses from street vendors, salons or beauty supply stores, boutiques, flea markets, novelty stores, Halloween stores, convenience stores or internet sites that don't require a prescription.