FDA recalls multiple blood pressure medications for potential cancer risk

The FDA announced an expansion of a recall involving the blood pressure medicine losartan. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Updated: Mon 8:18 AM, Sep 23, 2019

(WOIO/Gray News) - Several blood pressure medications have been recalled after exposure that could pose a cancer risk.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited announced Thursday it is expanding its recall for losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, after trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) was detected.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling the following medications:

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-409-10
Batch No.: 4DU2E009
Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-115-90
Batch No.: 4DU3E009
Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-115-10
Batch No.: 4DU3D018
Expiration: 02/28/2021

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-116-90
Batch No.: BEF7D051
Expiration: 11/30/2020

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-118-90
Batch No.: 4P04D007
Expiration: 07/31/2020

Anyone with questions can contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at (800) 912-9561.

