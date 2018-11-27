FDA says it's safe to eat romaine lettuce again if it doesn't come from California

The Food and Drug Administration says it is now ok to eat some romaine lettuce again.

The announcement comes after the agency issued a blanket warning last week to not eat romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak.

The FDA says the contaminated lettuce appears to have come from the central coast region of California.

And that it is ok to eat romaine lettuce as long as it didn't come from that area.

The produce industry plans to start putting harvest dates and regions on labels to help consumers learn more about the product.

For romaine lettuce that doesn't come in packaging, retailers are being asked to post the information near the produce and by the register.