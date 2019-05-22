FEMA & SBA assist with Quad City flood recovery

Residents and business owners in Scott County who have been impacted by severe storms and flooding from March 12 through May 16 can visit the Disaster Recovery Center that opened in Davenport on Tuesday, May 21.

.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the Small Business Administration will be on hand to provide a place for homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage to get critical disaster recovery information in a face-to-face setting.

Hours of operation, until further notice, are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CDT, Monday through Saturday. The facility is closed Sundays as well as Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

The center is located at the former Office Max store 320 W. Kimberly Street, Suite 3001 near NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

One-on-one assistance includes:

• Help to register for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program;

• Help complete paperwork and check the status of your application;

• Help apply for, and answering questions about, the SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters;

• Referrals to state, federal and voluntary organizations offering information about additional disaster assistance;

• Help understanding how to appeal FEMA eligibility decisions;

• Accommodations to meet the needs of the entire community including people with access and functional needs. Centers are equipped with video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.

If you need an accommodation or assistance due to an access or functional need, please notify FEMA staff at the time of registration or anytime during the assistance process.

Those applying for assistance at the center should have the following information on hand:

• Social Security number

• Address of the damaged primary residence

• Description of the damage

• Information about insurance coverage

• A current contact telephone number

• An address where they can receive mail

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Many of the services are also available by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

Businesses and residents can visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

If you or someone you know has faced discrimination or needs help with accessible communication, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available.

