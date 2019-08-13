FEMA representatives surveying flood damage in Knox County

Representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be surveying flood damage in Knox County on Wednesday.

They representatives will conduct preliminary damage assessments of homes in the county.

Officials say this is the next step in evaluating the damage caused by flooding and excessive rainfall earlier this year that led to Gov. Pritzker's disaster proclamation. 36 counties were included.

FEMA representatives will be evaluating 32 incidents of damage reported to Knox County EMA by residents. Homeowners who have reported damage may be receiving a phone call, and FEMA may be making some on-site visits.